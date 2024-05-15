Lightning May Have Caused House Fire That Killed Pregnant Woman, Her Fiancé and His Son

Elizabeth Paige Brown, her fiancé Jackson Lee Weissner and Travis Lee Weissner, 7, were identified as victims of the Tennessee fire

Elizabeth Brown/Facebook From left: Travis Weissner and Elizabeth Brown.

A pregnant woman, her fiancé and his young son died in a Tennessee house fire last week that officials say was most likely caused by a lightning strike.

The Lawrence County Fire & Rescue Association said in a statement that authorities responded on the morning of May 9 to a residential structure fire at 3 Morgan Road in the New Prospect Fire District. Firefighters quickly located victims with "no viable life signs."

The agency identified the victims as Elizabeth Paige Brown, 18, who was pregnant, as well as Jackson Lee Weissner, 7, and Travis Lee Weissner, 28.

Officials also confirmed that lightning was the "most probable cause" of the blaze.

Related: 10-Year-Old Twins Die in Georgia House Fire: ‘My Babies Are Gone,' Grandmother Says

“Fire investigators with Lawrence County Fire & Rescue have concluded that a lightning strike can not be eliminated as a cause of the fire," according to the department's release. "Evidence on the scene, witness statements, and lightning strike data place lightning in the area prior to the fire."

Representatives from the family did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Travis’s twin sister, Sharon Cassidy, told CBS affiliate WTVF that her brother was “good person” and honored his memory and the memory of the other victims, calling them “wonderful.”

Related: ‘Tragedy’ of 5 Children Who Died in House Fire ‘Has Shaken Community,' Says Bullhead City Mayor

"Jackson was a ray of sunshine ... He was a good student and nephew," she told the outlet. "Travis's fiancé[e] was due to have their child in August."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following the fatal fire, Brown’s mother Angela created a GoFundMe fundraiser to assist the family with funeral expenses.

"I know this [is] how she would of wanted to help for her and her family. It is a shock to me that she is gone," the mother said.

Related: Mom Survives House Fire That Killed Fiancé and 4 Young Children: ‘Those Babies Were Her Entire World’

Authorities said that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is further investigating what caused the fire, according to WTVF.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.