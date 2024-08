Lightning Pulses in Sky Over Oklahoma City

Thunderstorm alerts were issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) late Thursday, August 15, as thunder and lightning swept across parts of Oklahoma.

Footage captured by X user Mary Chastain shows lightning over northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday.

The NWS warned of thunderstorms in the area, which could bring “quarter-sized” hail. Credit: Mary Chastain via Storyful

