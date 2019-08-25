Lightning strike at golf tournament injures six people

Several people have been injured after lightning struck a tree at a golf tournament in the US.

The Tour Championship, being held at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, had been suspended on Saturday afternoon so spectators and players could shelter from a storm.

The lightning struck a 60ft pine tree just off the 16th tee about half an hour later, shattering the trunk all the way to the bottom.

Atlanta Police spokesman James H White III said five men and one girl had been sheltering under the tree. All six were injured when the lightning struck.

They were taken to hospital where they were described as alert, conscious and breathing.

Brad Uhl, from Atlanta, was among those who saw the lightning strike.

He said: "There was just a big explosion and then an aftershock so strong you could feel the wind from it.

"It was just a flash out of the corner of the eye. It was raining and everyone was huddled near the tree."

The PGA said the third round of the tournament had been suspended for the day, adding: "the safety of our fans, players and partners is of the utmost importance".

Lightning strikes have killed 12 people in the US so far this year, according to the National Weather Service.