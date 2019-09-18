Lightning Strikes Multiple Prep-School Soccer Players During Match in Kingston, Jamaica

Multiple school-aged soccer players were taken to hospital after they were struck by lightning during a match on September 16, in Kingston, Jamaica, local media reported.

Jamaica College and Wolmer’s Boys’ School were competing in an annual tournament when multiple players collapsed, according to The Jamaica Observer.

Amilcar Ernesto Beckford, who recorded this video, told Storyful the players were hit during the final 10 minutes of the game.

Local media reported that Terrence Francis of Jamaica College, Dwayne Allen of Wolmer’s Boys’ School, and an unnamed player from Jamaica College were among those who received medical attention.

Francis was unresponsive and taken off the field on a stretcher, while the second Jamaica College player was admitted to hospital after complaints of chest pains, held overnight, and released, according to local reports.

The Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association reported on Facebook that Francis, who could not speak or move the left side of his body, is now speaking and has regained movement.

Another match was called off early this evening, ISSA reports, due to lightning. Credit: Amilcar Ernesto Beckford via Storyful