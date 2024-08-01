Lightning strikes in Norwalk

Latest Stories
Bill Maher Boldly Thinks Travis Kelce Is Going to Dump Taylor Swift
“He’s gonna dump her,” Bill Maher said about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in his latest podcast episode. “I mean with her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl. You know you’re gonna get dumped, you just don’t know when.”Maher made his comments to, of all people, Haliey Welch the girl behind the viral “Hawk Tuah” video, who didn’t disagree with the comedian’s take.“But you gotta think about it this way. If he does that, can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that?” she told M
- Hello!
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi interrupts summer holiday for exciting announcement
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has interrupted his summer break to share an intriguing announcement – and we're sure his sister-in-law, Princess Eugenie will be thrilled
- Hello!
Simone Ashley is a total siren in beaded bikini in rare holiday photos
Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley captivated fans in a chic beaded bikini as she shared a series of rare holiday photos, wearing her hair in natural curls and going makeup-free
- Hello!
Maya Jama just wore a bikini we wouldn't dare to - and here’s why
The Love Island star kicked back after hosting the 2024 final on Tuesday - see more
- People
Katy Perry Jokes Aging Filter 'Doesn't Work on Elves or Pirates' as She Tries Out Effect with Orlando Bloom
Perry gave herself wrinkles in the Instagram clip, but her fiancé Bloom looked exactly the same
- People
Eva Longoria Does the Viral ‘Apple’ TikTok Dance in a Teeny-Tiny Bikini: 'Latina Brats'
The actress is the latest to join the celebrity crew performing the viral choreography inspired by Charli xcx’s hit song
- TVLine.com
9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 Promo Reveals Grace’s Replacement Following Sierra McClain’s Exit
The next time someone calls for help on 9-1-1: Lone Star, they’ll hear a surprising (yet familiar) voice on the other end of the phone. A new promo for the Fox procedural’s upcoming fifth (and possibly final) season includes footage of Judd’s son Wyatt working as a new dispatcher, a job held by Judd’s wife …
- Variety
Channing Tatum Rejoices Over Gambit Debut in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Ryan Reynolds ‘Fought for Me’ After I Thought I Lost the Character Forever
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which is now playing in theaters. Channing Tatum took to social media on Monday night to thank Ryan Reynolds for making his “Deadpool & Wolverine” cameo happen, saying he’ll owe the Marvel star “probably forever.” In “Deadpool & Wolverine,” Tatum finally got to debut his …
- BuzzFeed
I'm Dying Of Laughter At The 84 Wildly Unfiltered Things People Posted On The Internet This Month
"Just because the deodorant says 48 hours doesn’t mean you should challenge it."
- Variety
‘Road House’ Director Doug Liman Says ’50 Million People’ Streamed the Film, but ‘I Didn’t Get a Cent. Jake Gyllenhaal Didn’t Get a Cent … That’s Wrong.’
“Road House” director Doug Liman is still frustrated over the streaming release of his Jake Gyllenhaal-led action movie, telling IndieWire while promoting his new Apple movie “The Instigators” that his anger stems from not being properly compensated for a streaming release. “Road House” was initially conceived as a theatrical release for MGM. Plans changed when …
- Cosmo
Blake Lively’s nude floral lace dress is a subtle nod to flower fashion
Blake Lively wore a Michael Kors nude leather laser-cut lace-effect floral pattern dress and flower-stem Christian Louboutin heels to promote 'It Ends With Us.'
- Hello!
Princess Kate's rule-breaking sheer dress she could never wear now
The Princess of Wales showed off her daring pre-royal wardrobe in London, wearing a sheer backless dress weeks after she rekindled her romance with Prince William in 2007.
- Hello!
Gwen Stefani's son Kingston debuts 'insane' new tattoo — see selfie of teen
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's grown son Kingston, 18, debuted a bold new tattoo
- People
Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa Jet Off to Caribbean with All 3 Kids for Family Vacation
The couple were joined by their son Tristan, 17 months, and Tarek's children Brayden, 8, and Taylor, 13 for their getaway
- People
Single Mom with Stage 3 Colon Cancer Asked Teen Daughter to Raise Little Sister with Down Syndrome (Exclusive)
Sarah Francati was a freshman in high school when she stepped in as her sister Emily's primary caretaker
- People
Pregnant Hailey Bieber Bares Her Bump in Sheer Skin-Tight Gown as She Shares 'Some Bits'
The Rhode founder is currently expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber
- BuzzFeed
17 Absolutely Fascinating '90s Pop Culture Facts You Never Knew You Needed To Know
Believe it or not, "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" from The Lion King was originally just a duet between Timon and Pumbaa.
- WWD
Nicole Kidman Dazzles in White Valentino Cropped Blouse Alongside Daughter Sunday Rose at ‘Her Time’ Omega House Event During 2024 Paris Olympics
The Oscar-winning actress has been a global ambassador for Omega since 2005.
- People
Jonathan Majors Is 'Heartbroken' Over Losing Marvel Villain Role to Robert Downey Jr. After His Guilty Conviction
Jonathan Majors was set to be the main 'Avengers' villain, Kang the Conqueror, before being convicted of assault
- People
Ryan Phillippe Shares Shirtless Photo of Himself Admiring a Garden: 'My Hibiscus Mad Lovely'
The actor wrote with the photo, 'my hibiscus mad lovely rn'