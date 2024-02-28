Lightning Strikes Willis Tower in Chicago

Lightning was filmed striking the top of the Willis Tower in Chicago, Illinois, as damaging thunderstorms rolled through the area on Tuesday evening, February 27.

The footage was captured by Blake Schwartz, who in the video can be heard exclaiming, “Oh my God!” in response to the spectacle.

Several storms swept over the Chicago metropolitan area that evening and weather officials were investigating if tornadoes touched down in suburbs west of the city. Credit: Blake Schwartz via Storyful