'The lights all came on': Alex Bilodeau's historic gold set tone for Vancouver Olympics

Alex Bilodeau was prepared to win a medal at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Games. What he hadn't planned for was the celebrity status he earned by being the first Canadian to win an Olympic gold medal on home soil.

"I was prepared [for the race] but not prepared for what came afterwards," said Bilodeau, who is now 32 and works in private investment in Montreal. "I often described it as living the life of Sydney Crosby for two weeks. It was really crazy."

Bilodeau's victory in the freestyle skiing moguls event came on the second day of competition and allowed the country to exhale. No Canadian reached the top of the podium at the 1976 Summer Games in Montreal or the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics

The medal gave a nation starving for success something to feed on. It also provided some sunshine to a Games under a dark shadow following the death of Georgian luger Nodar Kumaritashvili during a training accident in Whistler hours before the opening ceremony.

"Him winning that gold was a real shot of adrenaline to everything," said John Furlong, head of the Vancouver Organizing Committee for the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (VANOC).

"It was almost like somebody shoved a plug into the wall and the lights all came on. People were celebrating and we were over that hurdle of never winning at home. Suddenly all this confidence started to show, and we were on our way to becoming the team to beat."

Canada would win 26 medals in Vancouver, 14 of them gold, which at the time was a record for a country in a single Winter Olympics.

Bilodeau said there wasn't much talk among athletes over who would win the first gold.

"We never really spent too much energy on that," he said. "It was more of a media thing. Within the athletes we were laughing about it."

In the days leading up to Vancouver Games there was plenty of speculation who could end Canada's Olympic jinx.

The men's downhill ski race was scheduled for the opening Saturday with both Whistler native Manuel Osborne-Paradis and Erik Guay considered contenders. Poor weather conditions forced the race to Monday, where Guay finished fifth and Osborne-Paradis 17th.

The women's moguls were held Saturday night. Jennifer Heil, the gold medallist from the 2006 Turin Games and winner of the previous four World Cup events she entered leading up to the Olympics was the favourite. But she watched American Hannah Kearney battle through rain, sleet, and slushy conditions to snatch away the victory on the final run.

