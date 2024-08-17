Lights of Hope set to shine a light on the impact of cancer
The actress, who appeared on the sketch comedy series from 1986 to 1992, estimates she has roughly three years to live
"I never thought I would have to share this...again," the former 'Dancing With the Stars' cohost said
The highly contagious virus is typically mild in kids but can be dangerous for pregnant people.
Saturday Night Live alumna and breast cancer survivor Victoria Jackson revealed in a candid social media post that she has an inoperable tumor in her windpipe. “They cannot operate and cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe, and eventually would suffocate me to death,” Jackson said, before revealing her …
Some comatose patients with severe brain injury might be paying closer attention to their surroundings than previously thought, a new study says.
Shares hit a record high of 130.48 pounds, taking its market capitalisation to about 202 billion pounds ($259 billion) and cementing its place as London's most valuable listed company. The date for the FDA's regulatory decision is anticipated during the fourth quarter of 2024, it said.
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says it was only after multiple Listeria cases emerged in Ontario in June that it recognized a broader outbreak that had started back in August 2023. Joe Scarpelli has what you need to know and more in Health Matters for Aug. 15, 2024.
Here's all you need to know about Trisha Goddard's terminal cancer diagnosis and how she's "juggling" her medication to manage her side effects while hosting Good Morning Britain…
Authorities said Miranda Sipps' parents used remedies such as a vitamin smoothie to treat their daughter, even though she was "physically incapacitated and nonresponsive."
Filmmaker Clint Eastwood's son Scott has given an update on how his father is doing after his wife Christina Sandera died last month.
Summer may be winding down, but there are plenty of months left for ticks and mosquitoes to cause a nuisance.
In the most serious cases, some patients now face a terminal illness, it is claimed.
A prosecutor says five people have been charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death from a ketamine overdose last year, including the actor's assistant and two doctors.
Global health officials on Thursday confirmed an infection with a new strain of the mpox virus in Sweden and linked it to a growing outbreak in Africa, the first sign of its spread outside the continent a day after the World Health Organization declared the disease a global public health emergency. Swedish health officials said at a press conference that the person was infected while in Africa with the clade Ib type of mpox involved in the recent outbreak. "The emergence of a case on the European continent could spur rapid international spread of mpox," said Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert and professor at Georgetown Law in Washington.
A serious strain of the virus is spreading in more than a dozen African countries, mostly affecting children. The WHO is working hard to stem the virus from taking hold in other countries.
The Biden administration says Medicare recipients will save about $1.5 billion on out-of-pocket costs for medications to treat diabetes, heart disease, types of arthritis and other ailments under new prices negotiated with drug companies that will take effect in 2026.