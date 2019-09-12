Lights Out! Quarterback Makes Touchdown Pass as Field Plunged Into Darkness

Topsail Pirates varsity quarterback Cody Wallis threw a touchdown pass to a teammate despite a mid-throw power cut interrupting his team’s game against the Dixon Bulldogs on September 10 in Hampstead, North Carolina.

The incredible pass was caught on camera by his proud father, Tommy Wallis, as well as by local sports reporter Tanner Barth.

Wallis connected with teammate Gavin Ellis for the touchdown to send the home crowd wild during the Pirates’ 27-7 win. Credit: Tommy Wallis via Storyful