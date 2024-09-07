Lil' Kim joins Christian Siriano's NYFW front row fashionably late, mid-fashion show

NEW YORK — A queen bee is never late. Everyone else is simply early — or so says Lil' Kim, who arrived just past the start time of Christian Siriano's fashion show to dash to her front row seat.

The rapper, 50, joined a starry front row at Siriano's show on Day 1 of New York Fashion Week, being ushered to her seat about four minutes into the models walking down the runway. Her entrance wasn't exactly subtle, try as they might: Kim rocked a floor-length gold lamé coat, a gold bustier with black lacing and black lace tights.

Actress Selma Blair, "Glee" star Darren Criss, singer Cyndi Lauper, actress Christina Hendricks, Tony winner Alex Newell and "Baby Reindeer" star Nava Mau rounded out the prime seating in the transformed Perrine restaurant uptown.

Haddish used her front-row position for good, complimenting the models as they strutted down the runway. "I like that!" she said enthusiastically at multiple looks, part of Siriano's spring/summer 2025 collection.

As the show wrapped, Haddish, Lil' Kim and Lauper posed for photos and snapped a selfie together.

Selma Blair's service dog Scout accompanies her to fashion week

Blair was not alone at the Siriano show: She was accompanied by her service dog, Scout.

Scout, an English Labrador, nestled up behind Blair's feet and made himself comfortable in the limelight of the fashion show front row. The actress welcomed the dog into her life in 2022 as a means of assisting her since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. With MS, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the body's immune system attacks the central nervous system and triggers various neurological symptoms.

Blair has remained vocal about her MS and in the spotlight despite the symptoms. For the Siriano show, she donned a black strapless, tea-length gown.

Christian Siriano fashion show gets cheeky

The collection of 60-plus looks was sheer sensuality — literally. See-through lace dominated the collection, with many a cheeky moment coming down the carpet. There was sheer black mesh with ruffles along the train; seafoam green lace looks that could look as good in the bedroom as they would perched on the bow of a chic boat; and silver beading intermingled with flashes of skin.

Siriano muse and frequent collaborator Coco Rocha closed the show in a champagne figure-hugging dress with a sculptural neckline and flowing veil.

The designer thanked "every person who wears our clothes year after year" in the show notes.

