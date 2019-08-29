Lil Nas X Takes on His Very First VMAs in Glam-Cowboy Style

Lil Nas X has had a whirlwind year so far. His breakout single “Old Town Road” was only released a few months ago, but quickly became a bona fide mega-hit (it was the very first hip-hop song to remain at the top of the Billboard charts for 13 weeks in a row). The 20-year-old rapper swiftly followed his infectious debut with his very first EP and was nominated for an astonishing eight VMAs, of which he picked up two at the ceremony in Newark, New Jersey, this past Monday.

You’re probably already familiar with Nas’s yeehaw-style ways—he clearly loves a cowboy hat and a Nudie Suit—but the VMAs showed off a whole new side of his persona. As his stylist Hodo Musa puts it, Nas goes for pieces that are “electric, playful, colorful, and futuristic.” That sense of futurism came through in his Y2K-esque outfit he sported to perform “Panini,” the second single off his EP. An homage to Prince, the custom sequined Christian Cowan suit he wore on the red carpet revealed yet another aspect of the artist, one that the designer describes as a “diamond fantasy moment.”

Director: Michel Sayegh

DP: John Tashiro

Audio: Timothy Race

B-Cam: Laura Hinman







Filmed at SIR Stage37

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the 2019 MTV VMAs Red Carpet:

MTV VMAs 2019: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet

Taylor Swift in Christian Louboutin and Lorraine Schwartz Photo: Getty Images More

Megan Thee Stallion Photo: Getty Images More

Rosalía in Burberry Photo: Getty Images More

Story continues