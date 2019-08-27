Lil Nas X Takes Yeehaw Style to the Next Level at the VMAs

Christian Allaire

Lil Nas X is one of the MTV VMAs’s most electrifying artists this year. With a whopping eight nominations, the country-rapper is up for some big awards this evening including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. With that in mind, he surely knew he had to shine on the red carpet tonight—and he did so quite literally, choosing a silver suit that brought his yeehaw aesthetic it to a glimmering new level. You could even say he was a real-life shining star.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Photo: Getty Images

Catching the light of the paparazzi flashbulbs, Lil Nas X’s sequin suit by Christian Cowan featured a cropped jacket and matching silver cowboy boots—because, yeehaw! Underneath, he rocked another risky look as well: a frilly lace top, with extra-long sleeves. Now, men in lace happens to be a major celebrity movement as of late, with fellow musicians such as Swae Lee and Sam Smith flaunting the sheer, barely-covered vibe. Lil Nas X’s take tonight? It may just be the most dazzling interpretation of the boundary-pushing fashion idea yet.

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the 2019 MTV VMAs Red Carpet:

