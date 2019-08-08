Lil Pump and Smokepurpp Team Up for "Hardy Brothers Freestyle"

Lil Pump has shared a number of tracks so far in 2019, most recently with "Pose to Do," which features French Montana and Quavo. Now the 18-year-old has shared a new freestyle featuring Smokepurpp through his SoundCloud account.

Earlier this year the two had a short-lived beef of sorts that saw them arguing over "Gucci Gang," however they sorted out their issues shortly after. Now they're together again on "Hardy Brothers Freestyle," which sees the two referencing WWE Superstars Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy over a simple and bass-heavy beat.

Smokepurpp recently dropped off another loosie of his own with "Duck!"—which saw him taking shots at 6ix9ine. "You n***as clowns, all you n***as 6ix9ine/Fuck on his bitch, then I make her 69," he rapped over the hard-hitting track. The rapper has promised that his long-awaited Deadstar 2 project is on the horizon, with "Duck!" just a throwaway to keep fans happy while they wait.