Lil Rel Howery Says Weight Loss Is from 'Godzempic' Rather Than Ozempic: 'I Really Work My Butt Off'

The comedian credits his fitness to a "spiritual journey" and quitting drinking, rather than weight loss medication

Richard Carthwright/Getty; Eric Charbonneau/Getty

Get Out star Lil Rel Howery responded to critics who said his recent weight loss is from Ozempic with an emotional video post on Instagram

The comic and actor shared that he’s been working on his health for five years, and that it’s been a “spiritual journey”

“I really work my butt off,” Howery said, saying he was in a “dark space” before he said “yes to God”

Lil Rel Howery is clapping back at critics who said his recent weight loss is from Ozempic. In an Instagram video, he said, “That’s not my journey," and credited newfound spirituality for the fitness makeover.

The conversation started when the Get Out star posted an Instagram photo of himself at a promotional event for Harold and the Purple Crayon, where the comedian addressed his noticeably thinner appearance.

In the caption, Howery, 44, wrote, “I’ve worked really hard on myself the last 5 years physically, mentally, spiritually, professionally and personally. I’m so proud of myself. This is the best I’ve ever felt and looked in my whole life. Honestly. To stop drinking, eating better, working out almost every single day, writing, building a closer relationship with God, therapy and honestly accountability has taken my life to… the next level of pure happiness.”

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Lil Rel Howery at a promotional event for 'Harold and the Purple Crayon'

While Terry Crews and Lena Waithe shared supportive messages, others in the contents expressed skepticism that Howery hadn't used semaglutide (a drug class that includes the brand names Wegovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro, originally used to treat diabetes but also used as weight loss tool).

“Why can’t people tell the truth on how they lost weight” one person commented, while another wrote, “O o o Ozempic!!!!!!!!!!!!! You ain’t fooling no one.”

Related: Ozempic Face — and Now Ozempic Breast and Butt? What's Really Going on with These Side Effects?

In response, Howery shared a somber black-and white follow-up video, which he captioned, “I’m on that Godzempic, Happyzempic, Hardworkzempic, PurposeZempic and just plan on Truthzempic. I’m grateful and glad I said yes to God assignment on my life and friends still here and gone that kept it 100 with me… #BlessedAndHighlyFavored”

The Vacation Friends star said he originally posted about his weight loss to inspire other people, sharing that he began focusing on his health five years ago.

“It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, and this is what it looks like and feels like when you actually put in the work and put in the time to do it.”

But, he continued, “Yesterday, showing all the comments of people saying that, ‘Yeah, yeah, he said this and that, but we know it’s Ozempic.’ That's not my journey. I don't know even where to get it from, to be quite honest from you.”

Instead, Howery says it was God — not Ozempic — that helped him on his path.

Related: 1 in 8 U.S. Adults Have Taken Ozempic or Similar Drugs, According to a New Survey

“I heard God and decided to move in that way,” he said. “God showed up in people.”

Howery spoke about “random conversations” that he had with late Black Panther star Chadwick Bozeman and others that “played a huge part in the journey.”

“I was going through it. I was stressed. I had anxiety. My assistant one day came to my house…and I was sitting on my stairs bawling crying, and I didn’t know why," he shared. "It’s so many crazy moments and beautiful moments. People spoke life into me and helped me get on this journey.”

Collection Christophel/Alamy Lil Rel Howery in 2017's 'Get Out'

However, he said it “wasn't easy. I really work my butt off. I ain't taking any supplements even with just working out…I don't do any of that. This has just been a spiritual journey. It's been a mental journey. It's been a journey full of love.”

“I would have never met [wife] Dannella if I didn't start taking this journey because I wouldn't have been in the right space, and I am proud of me.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Howery was visibly emotional at the end of the video, admitting, “the tears are going now,” but shared “I was in a dark space, but I said yes to God.”

“And that’s just the truth.”







For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.