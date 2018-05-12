Lil Uzi Vert Pulls Off Another Gravity-Defying Stage Dive at Rolling Loud

The terrible “XO Tour LIif3”-inspired puns about not being afraid to die and being pushed to the edge will probably write themselves after Lil Uzi Vert’s latest appearance at Rolling Loud.
Almost died seeing @LILUZIVERT but it was lit 🙌 @RollingLoud pic.twitter.com/rquUs80jvN— J❤️ (@j9nine_) May 12, 2018
Friday night, the Philadelphia rapper doubled down on 2017’s 20-foot leap from a stage at Rolling Loud Miami by stage diving from an estimated 50 feet, according to some scaffolding attendees. This year’s logic-defying embrace of Newton’s Laws of Gravity also took place at Rolling Loud Miami.
@LILUZIVERT is wild . Performance was dope asf last night #RollingLoud pic.twitter.com/nAk9FFLrPb— Demondre Peak (@DemondreDPeak) May 12, 2018
Some fans were still tweeting about last year’s jump when those at Hard Rock Stadium began uploading footage of Uzi going in again.
@LILUZIVERT was too lit again @RollingLoud 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zxf9Aw2xyH— j. ™ (@_jaayyyy) May 12, 2018
Day 1 ✅😭🌴@RollingLoud @LILUZIVERT pic.twitter.com/63vGGLoQ1J— Vanessa (@vsweezy) May 12, 2018
Those who saw him pull off similar dives at JMBLYA or at December’s A Very Uzi Christmas in 2017 know this is pretty typical behavior. Few would consider routinely jumping from multiple stories into the arms of an audience typical, but Uzi’s multiple stage dives in 2017 serve as proof that he’s clearly adhering to a different set of rules.
