Lil Wayne Says Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Decision ‘Broke’ Him: ‘I Felt Like S–t’

Lil Wayne revealed that he’s disappointed that he didn’t get the job to headline the upcoming Super Bowl LIX halftime show, saying that the development “broke” him. This is the first time the New Orleans-born mega rapper has spoken out on the matter following the announcement that Kendrick Lamar would be the one headlining the NFL championship game set to take place in the city.

“Forgive me for the delay … First of all, I had to get strength. I had to get strength enough to do this without breaking,” Wayne, who has previously voiced his desire to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, said in an Instagram video on Friday. “I thought there was nothing better than that spot, that platform in my city, so that hurt. It hurt a whole lot. But y’all, y’all are f–kin’ amazing. It made me feel like s–t not getting this opportunity, and when I felt like s–t you guys reminded me that I ain’t s–t without y’all, and that’s an amazing reality. So, like I said, it broke me and I’m just trying to put me back together.”

He concluded his statement by thanking his slew of fans, supporters and colleagues in the industry.

“I must say thank you to every voice, every opinion, all the care, all the love and support. Your words turned into arms and held me up when I try to fall back. That hurt. Hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for automatically mentally putting myself in that position, like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that,” Wayne continued. “But, my God, have you all helped me. Thanks to all my peers, my friends, my family, my homies on the sports television, everybody reppin’ me. I really appreciate that. I really do. I feel like I let all of y’all down by not getting that opportunity, but I’m working on me and I’m working, so thank you.”

Wayne’s remarks come after Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation and the NFL announced on Sunday that the Los Angeles rapper would be taking the spot as the next Super Bowl halftime performer.

The news immediately sparked differing opinions about the selection. Some were excited, noting that Lamar’s “Not Like Us” was the biggest track of the year, while others felt it was time for a Louisiana rapper to take the shine. Though the Crescent City has hosted the Super Bowl 10 times, a Louisiana-born rapper has never headlined the event’s halftime show. The only Louisiana star to take the big stage was New Orleans singer Irma Thomas at Super Bowl XXIV in 1990, during which she shared her set with musicians Pete Fountain and Doug Kershaw.

Several musicians, including Nicki Minaj, Birdman, Master P, Cam’ron, Hurricane Chris and Mase, have chimed in raising concerns with the move, all stating that a Louisiana artist also deserves to be featured — particularly Lil Wayne.

“Salute to @kendricklamar for performing at the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX.. well deserved, he’s one of the hottest music artists in the world and has one of the biggest songs right now,” Master P began in a Facebook post on Sunday.

However, he added, “As Ambassador of Entertainment in the City of New Orleans I have to agree with the fans that @liltunechi_c5 should be a part of this celebration as well. He’s one of the greatest Hop Hop artists alive, still relevant and he’s a New Orleans native. Let’s not miss this cultural moment in the South. Life is too short! We have to give our legends their flowers while they are here,” the rapper and businessman concluded.

The friction got even thicker when Nicki Minaj, whom Lil Wayne found and later signed to his record label Young Money Entertainment, chimed in with her own thoughts. Some felt her words were directed at Jay-Z, a behind-the-scenes co-producer for the halftime event.

“Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego,” Minaj wrote. “Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50 Cent come out. A white man. S–t sad. House N–R TINGZ. but it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!!! No loyalty? Welp. then n–z will keep son’ing you!!!!! #DTLR #GagCityDC LMFAOOOOOOOOOO GOODAZ FI DEL GAL U AH GOODAZ FI DEM.”

Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out.… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 9, 2024

While Jay-Z hasn’t directly responded to the backlash, he has explained the reason Lamar was chosen as the Super Bowl’s next headliner.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer,” Jay-Z said in a statement, per media reports. “His deep love for Hip-Hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

While Jay-Z is a co-producer for the halftime show and has a hand in selecting who performs, he doesn’t necessarily make the final call. According to media reports, that decision is made by the NFL’s board and the host city.

During an interview with NPR, Clemson University performing arts professor Melvin Villaver explained how the process has previously gone.

“I can’t speak for this year specifically. But the Super Bowl halftime show for Los Angeles and Las Vegas, two recent Super Bowls, has been, the host city comes up with a shortlist. And they bring that to the NFL,” Villaver said. “The NFL has various boards, and someone who’s on the board that’s extremely famous is Jay-Z. And they have to agree. And so the host city brings the shortlist to the board. The board agrees and brings it back to the host city, saying, we select this artist.”

The post Lil Wayne Says Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Decision ‘Broke’ Him: ‘I Felt Like S–t’ appeared first on TheWrap.