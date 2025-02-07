Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter VI' teases release date amid Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl performance

The wait for a new Lil Wayne album is (nearly) over.

The famed "Lollipop" rapper announced Thursday that "Tha Carter VI," the latest installment in his signature album series will come out June 6.

The announcement came in a lotion ad, of all places. In a commercial for Cetaphil, entitled "We're all a Lil Sensitive," the rapper encoded the album announcement with Taylor Swift-style Easter eggs. Actors in the ad wear jerseys with the numbers 06, 06, and 25 and at the conclusion, a door is displayed with the text "Do not disturb 'till 06-06-25, Carter VI."

Releasing the original "Carter" album in 2004, Wayne has followed up the project every two to three years since with a new release − with the exception of "Carter V" which was delayed a number of years.

Wayne seemingly teased the new album on his Instagram story this month, while announcing he would not be attending the Super Bowl in New Orleans this Sunday.

"Y'all know I'm not going to be there this week," the rapper said. "Shoutout to New Orleans, but I've been working on something very special. I've got something exciting coming for you."

His decision to skip the major sporting event in his home state comes as a light beef brews between he and halftime performer Kendrick Lamar (though it's hardly Lamar's most notable feud). When Lamar was announced as the headliner in September, Wayne reacted with "hurt," saying he felt snubbed.

"I thought there was nothing better than that spot, that stage, that platform, in my city. So it hurt, it hurt a whole lot," he said in an Instagram Live video at the time.

The bad blood may well be with the NFL though, not Lamar. In a December appearance on "The Skip Bayless Show," the Louisiana-born rapper clarified his previous comments.

"I've spoken to him, and I wished him all the best, and I told him he better kill it," Wayne said. "You better kill it. You got to kill it."

While he won't be in the stands, fans can still expect to see Wayne on their screens as part of the Super Bowl viewing experience. The new Cetaphil ad, poking fun at his snub, will air during one of the coveted commercial breaks.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lil Wayne teases 'Tha Carter 6' with Cetaphil amid Super Bowl snub