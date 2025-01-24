Lili Reinhart Developed an Eating Disorder While Filming “Riverdale”: ‘99% of My Thoughts Were About My Body’

The 28-year-old actress said she “just disassociated” during her time on the show

Lili Reinhart revealed she developed an eating disorder while starring as Betty Cooper on Riverdale.

In a new interview with Self Magazine — published Jan. 22 — the actress, who has been open in the past about her battles with body dysmorphia, explained that her disordered eating began while filming season six of the CW series.

The 28-year-old admitted that she often struggled on set because of it.

“I really don’t like looking at season six imagery or pictures, because I know that 99% of my thoughts were about my body,” she told the outlet. “I was a thousand percent just disassociated through that entire day or scene because my entire inner dialogue is just … ‘Your body’s changing.’”

Reinhart previously discussed related health struggles, including her experiences with body dysmorphia and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). In a social media post in September 2023, she voiced her frustration with what she perceives as the glorification of extreme thinness.

"I wish there were more average-sized arms represented in mainstream media for women," the actress wrote on X, previously known as Twitter. "My body dysmorphia has been going crazy because I feel like my arms need to be half the size they are currently? We've glamorized these skinny arms that, for most of us, can only be achieved if you're a literal adolescent."

The Hustlers actress added, "I truly wonder how anyone survives or gets through this life without having severe BD. Maybe it's a cruel amplified version in combination with my OCD, but damn. The amount of time I've wasted thinking about my arms in the last few months is insane."

Reinhart further emphasized that she "wanted to throw my own thoughts out there to let other women know they aren't alone."

The Look Both Ways actress has also spoken extensively about body positivity, calling out Cosmopolitan's Philippines edition in 2018 for slimming down photos of her and costar Camila Mendes and slamming the hurtful pregnancy rumors that emerged after some “unflattering” photos of herself popped up.

While acknowledging that her journey toward self-love is ongoing, she made sure to express gratitude on social media for everything her body has accomplished.

"My body has carried me through 25 years of life," Reinhart wrote on X at the time. "All my scars, tears, trauma…I wish I could love it more, even when it doesn't look like it did when I was 20. But I am trying. I know my body deserves equal love and admiration at any size."

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, please go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.

