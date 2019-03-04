Lille beats Dijon 1-0 to consolidate Champions League place

PARIS (AP) — An own goal from Wesley Lautoa was enough for Lille to tighten its hold on a Champions League qualification place with a 1-0 win over Dijon in the French league on Sunday.

Second-place Lille, which had 16 efforts on goal compared to the visitors' six, bounced back after two successive draws and is now 17 points behind runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain, which scraped a 2-1 win over relegation candidate Caen on Saturday.

Dijon remained in the drop zone after its fourth consecutive league defeat, level on points with Caen but with a game in hand.

Third-place Lyon is five points behind Lille after a 5-1 rout of visiting Toulouse, which had Yannick Cahuzac sent off late following a second yellow card.

Mario Balotelli stole the spotlight again during fourth-place Marseille's 2-0 home win over Saint-Etienne, which is in fifth position.

The controversial Italian international scored the first goal in the 12th minute and took a selfie video celebrating before posting it on Instagram later. Florian Thauvin also converted a 21st-minute penalty.

Elsewhere, Nice defeated Strasbourg 1-0 and Nantes drew at Guingamp 0-0.

