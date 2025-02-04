Lily Allen and David Harbour reportedly split

In recent months, rumours have swirled online suggesting the Smile singer and Stranger Things actor were having marital problems. And in a report published by People on Monday, sources claimed Allen and Harbour have separated after four years of marriage. "Her marriage has been crumbling, and they have split," an insider commented. Representatives for Allen and Harbour have not yet responded to the report. In December, the British star explained that she had been experiencing a "tough time" during an episode of her podcast, Miss Me?