Lily Collins Brings Her Style Je Ne Sais Quoi to N.Y.C. with 11 Outfits in 1 Week: See Them All

Collins was in New York to promote 'Emily in Paris' season 4 part 2 — as well as to announce the show's renewal for season 5

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty; The Hapa Blonde/GC Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Lily Collins in New York

Lily Collins has really leaned in to her stylish character Emily Cooper.

The actress, 35, pulled out all the style stops when she hit the Big Apple over the past week to promote season 4, part 2 of the Netflix's Emily in Paris — and announce the renewal for season 5 — wearing a whopping 11 outfits during her very fashionable week.

Yes, you read that right. Collins wore (at least) 11 outfits from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19 while in New York City, and we would like to take a closer look at each one of them, because she and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, really wowed us.

Collins kicked off her whirlwind week on Sept. 16 with two looks from Nina Ricci. For an appearance on The View, she wore a maroon suit with matching heels and a black crop top underneath. Later, for Good Morning America, she wore a daring two-piece set with a cropped long-sleeve top and formfitting skirt in an oxblood shade.

She also rocked a casual look of jeans, the same cropped black top and an oversize blazer with mesh ballet flats.

Collins kept it going on Sept. 17, wearing a black Versace minidress with a sheer overlay on the bodice. She paired it with black ankle-strap heels.

For her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she wore another Versace look, this one a body-hugging one-sleeve dress with black tights and another pair of black heels.

She also stepped out in this shimmering Rabanne number with a silver short-sleeved top and black skirt. As with most Rabanne pieces, the top resembled liquid metal and draped beautifully, catching the light while she walked through the city.

On Sept. 18, Collins wore this super flirty Gucci romper with knee-high black boots to mix things up a little bit, before going with two different pant sets on Sept. 19. First there was the jeans and oversize tweed Saint Laurent blazer combo and then there was the oversize trouser and fitted blazer combo by Magda Butrym. If there's one thing we'll say about Collins' fashion: She knows how to play with her silhouettes!

Next up was a high-low outfit with this sheer Rabanne tank with metallic accents, which she layered over green cargo shorts. She paired the look with black strappy sandals.

Collins rounded out the week of promo at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation for Emily in Paris on Sept. 19 in an off-the-shoulder black minidress with a sweet bow detail, which she wore with black tights and black heels.

