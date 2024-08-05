Lily Collins & Álvaro Morte To Make West End Debuts In ‘Barcelona’

Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte will make their West End debuts in racy thriller Barcelona at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

Collins (Emily in Paris) will play an American tourist in Barcelona who goes home with a Spanish man, played by Morte (Money Heist), for a carefree one-night stand that becomes an invitation for danger, as the personal and political catastrophically intertwine.

Bess Wohl’s play first played in 2013 and has since been billed as “a seductive thriller that will keep audiences guessing — exploring the fantasy of who we pretend to be, versus the truth of who we are.” ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live and Gavin Kalin Productions are producing the new version and Lynette Linton is the director.

Barcelona had its world premiere in 2013 at the People’s Light & Theatre Company in Pennsylvania and first played on the West Coast at LA’s Geffen Playhouse, starring Betty Gilpin and Carlos Leal.

U.S. playwright Wohl’s previous effort, Camp Siegfried, played at The Old Vic, directed by Katy Rudd. Her other plays include Grand Horizons, Make Believe, Small Mouth Sounds, American Hero, and the musical Pretty Filthy. Her debut feature film, Baby Ruby, starred Noémie Merlant and Kit Harington, and premiered at Toronto in 2022 and she has written for Apple TV+ series Extrapolations.

Barcelona will run for 12 weeks only and begins on Monday, October 21.

