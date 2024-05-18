Lily Gladstone Recreates a 1950's Balenciaga Look in Cannes

As an official member of this year’s Cannes Film Festival jury, Lily Gladstone has the duty of dressing the part—and it looks like she won’t disappoint.

Just a few days into the two-week-long event, Gladstone hit the red carpet in an elegant dress that referenced a historic couture collection. At the premier of Kinds of Kindness, the star wore a custom Balenciaga gown, inspired by the label’s fall 1959 couture collection.

Mike Marsland

The dress, made of a muted yellow satin fabric, draped across Gladstone in a column silhouette. As she walked down the red carpet, the gown’s material made it look like liquid gold. Its off-the-shoulder neckline and sweeping side sleeves elevated the look while perfectly framing a diamond necklace by Chaumet and chandelier earrings from Jennifer Younger Designs. The Oscar-nominated actor topped off her look with bronzey eyeshadow, a glossy pink lip, and a slicked-back braided bun.

Gladstone has plenty ahead of her at Cannes, not just including her red carpet looks. With dozens of films left to debut at the festival, the actor—as well as other members of the jury—is tasked with reviewing and awarding the Palme d’Or. This year only marks her second year at the festival, too: She made her debut last year for Killers Of The Flower Moon.

If Gladstone’s latest look is any indicator, there will be many fabulous red carpet moments to expect from the actor. Working with stylist Jason Rembert, she has already donned a custom disco ball dress from Gucci, as well as a more subtle Gucci shirt-dress paired with platform loafers.

