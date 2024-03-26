Lily Gladstone's murder mystery series confirms release date in new trailer

Disney

Lily Gladstone's upcoming murder mystery series Under the Bridge has released a brand new look at the show in a trailer.

The eight-part limited series, set to arrive on Hulu on April 17, is based on Rebecca Godfrey's true crime book of the same name, chronicling the 1997 murder of 14-year old school girl Reena Virk.

The series is set to explore the harrowing events through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Gladstone), after Reena fails to return home after heading out to join her friends at a party.

Disney

Related: Lily Gladstone's critically acclaimed movie Fancy Dance lands Apple release

According to Deadline, Under the Bridge will take viewers into "the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer".

The trailer opens with Keough's take on Godfrey telling us: "There's danger everywhere, but danger has never looked quite like this before", in reference to the teen girls accused of murdering Reena.

We then watch as Gladstone's police officer investigates the murder, while Godfrey conducts some of her own investigating to include in her book.

Other cast members include Euphoria's Javon Walton, Archie Panjabi, Vritika Gupta, Chloe Guidry, Aiyana Goodfellow and Ezra Faroque Khan.

Disney

Related: Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough pays tribute to mum Lisa Marie Presley on anniversary of her death

Under the Bridge marks Gladstone's first project since her historic Oscar nomination and Golden Globes win for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese's' Killers of the Flower Moon.

Gladstone and Scorsese are set to team up once again as the director will reportedly executive produce The Memory Police, an upcoming film adapted from Yōko Ogawa's 1994 sci-fi novel of the same name.

Gladstone will also reunite with filmmaker Morrisa Maltz for Jazzy, the follow up film to their acclaimed 2022 drama The Unknown Country.

Story continues

Under the Bridge will premiere on Hulu on April 17.

You Might Also Like