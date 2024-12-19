Who is Lily Phillips? Meet the OnlyFans model

Lily Phillips’ next goal is to have sex with 1,000 men in 24 hours.

In order to achieve this number, she posted a video on TikTok pleading with women to send their husbands and boyfriends.

In the clip, she says: “Girls, please send your husbands and boyfriends my way. I really need them to help break this world record of being with 1,000 guys in 24 hours.”

Who is Lily Phillips?

Phillips is a 23-year-old OnlyFans influencer who is known for her controversial films and challenges.

The Mirror reports she has already made £2 million from OnlyFans and has garnered an audience of 36,000 paying subscribers.

In terms of how she got into OnlyFans, she told the Mail Online: “I always thought that private school kids were a bit weird. And I was not that smart and thought that I would be bottom of the class, so I told my parents that I didn’t want to go [to private school].”

She attended college to study nutrition after graduating from state school with five GSCEs. She acknowledged, nevertheless, that she started “sleeping around” while she was a student and made the decision to create an OnlyFans account in 2020. She earned £2,000 in the first month, which gave her a craving for more.

In her reflection on her time at college prior to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Phillips stated, “I was sort of selling sex to guys on my nights out without making any money, so I thought I might as well charge for it.”

Since she couldn't go to her classes, she decided to devote more time to her OnlyFans subscribers.

Phillips insists that she feels “empowered” and “happy” in spite of the criticism she has received.

“Honestly, it’s changed my life. How I feel about myself, my confidence. I am 23-year-old woman who pays my own rent and earns good money. I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved – I’m a feminist, 100 per cent.”

What was Lily Phillips' record attempt?

Phillips’ record is 100 men in 24 hours.

In the short film I Slept with 100 Men in One Day, which has now gone viral, documentarian Josh Pieters captured the events leading up to and following the event.

Prior to attempting the challenge, Phillips enthusiastically described the experience as a sexual fantasy of her own. At the end of the movie, she looked vulnerable and shattered, her eyes bloodshot and her body trembling.

Specifically, a single scene has received hundreds of millions of views.

When Phillips tearfully reacted to finishing the challenge, “I don't know if I'd recommend it.”

She claims that the reason she cries is exhaustion. In a recent interview, she told TMZ that the only thing she regrets about the challenge is that, due to logistical issues that messed up the time of the day, not every man had the five minutes they were promised with her.

Next year, she intends to make amends by attempting to bed 1,000 guys in a single day. According to the OnlyFans creator, the upcoming sexathon will be more structured and effective.