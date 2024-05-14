Lily and Ruby Aldridge Team Up for Gap x Dôen Launch — and Take a Sister Style Quiz! (Exclusive)

The model sisters model the new collaboration — and their looks are so cute you'll be reaching for your credit cards

gap Lily and Ruby Aldridge star in the new Gap x Dôen campaign modeling the new collaboration.

Lily Aldridge and Ruby Aldridge are teaming up to bring you an effortlessly chic, model-approved spring wardrobe.

The sisters are serving as the faces of a limited-edition collaboration between Gap and California clothing label Dôen, which, according to a press release, "merges Gap and Dôen’s most-loved essentials and California classics in a celebration of individuality and timeless femininity."

The 51-piece collection includes matching sets, dresses, denim, matching tops and skirts, loungewear, and accessories featuring floral prints, eyelet, and flowy silhouettes.

California natives themselves, Lily and Ruby were excited to get behind a collaboration that celebrates breezy-yet-chic style. Plus, Dôen was founded by Santa Barbara-born sisters Margaret and Katherine Kleveland, so the partnership is that much closer to their hearts.



courtesy gap Lily and Ruby Aldridge star in the new Gap x Dôen campaign modeling the new collaboration.

Related: Lily Aldridge Is Back Modeling Victoria's Secret Bras: 'I'm an Aficionado, You Can Say' (Exclusive)

"We love that they're sisters," Lily tells PEOPLE. "I'm a huge fan of Dôen and the Gap. I've been wearing Dôen for years. I've been wearing Gap since I was an infant, so it was such an exciting opportunity, an amazing team, and we couldn't say no."

When it comes to their favorite pieces in the collection, Ruby says she gravitates towards timeless basics.



courtesy gap Lily and Ruby Aldridge star in the new Gap x Dôen campaign modeling the new collaboration.

"My go-to's are definitely more like the camisoles, and the tanks, and the cardigans, and the more sheer pieces," she says. "I love them. I would wear it just with jeans... I want to have this big crazy style, but honestly, I just like wearing jeans and T-shirts."



For Lily, dresses are a staple for spring and summer. "I just live in Dôen in the summertime," she says. "Just really easy cotton dresses, which will just fit seamlessly with everything I already have."

courtesy gap Ruby Aldridge models pieces from the new Gap x Dôen capsule collection.

Retailing from $19.95 to $158, the Dôen x Gap collection also has shared styles and prints in kid, toddler and baby sizing — perfect for a mommy-and-me matching moment.

Lily says her 11-year-old daughter, Dixie, has already started dipping into her wardrobe.

"She is a fashionista and she loves fashion and expressing herself through fashion just like I do and just like Ruby does," she says. "It's such a fun expression of self so I'm excited that she gets to wear it too."



We played a quick sister style quiz with Lily and Ruby — see their hilarious responses below!

PEOPLE: How would you describe each other's styles in three words?



Ruby Aldridge: Lily is chic, timeless and organic.



Lily Aldridge: Ruby is classic, cool and effortless.

PEOPLE: Who steals from the other's closet more?

Ruby Aldridge: That's going to be me.

PEOPLE: Who takes longer to get ready?



Ruby: I take about five minutes. So I'm going to say Lily.

Lily: No, honestly I take one minute.

Ruby: I take 30 seconds.

Lily Aldridge: I take 29 seconds.

Ruby: I didn't even get ready before this interview.



Lily: Okay, fine. I did put on some tinted moisturizer so you win. I'd say we're equal on that one then.

courtesy gap Lily Aldridge models pieces from the new Gap x Dôen capsule collection.

PEOPLE: Who has more shoes?



Ruby: Lily.

PEOPLE: Who was the most likely to break curfew growing up?

Ruby: I would say me. Oh, I don't know. I broke a lot of curfews.

Lily: I think we're tied too.

PEOPLE: Who was more boy crazy?

Ruby: I remember Lily being really quite boy crazy when I was little. Were you not?

Lily: I was not. I did not have a boyfriend until I was 18, to be honest.

Ruby: You had like boy friends, you had friends that were guys. You were like a guy's girl.

Lily: I was like one of the buddies. I would say I was definitely not boy crazy.

Ruby: Oh, I was boy crazy.

courtesy gap Ruby Aldridge models pieces from the new Gap x Dôen capsule collection.

PEOPLE: Who is more likely to be late?

Lily: Not me.

Ruby: I'm pretty punctual as well, but if it's between me and Lily, Lily's going to be five minutes early, so I suppose it's me, but I'm pretty on time also.

PEOPLE: Who is better at doing their own hair and makeup?

Ruby: I think me. Lily has amazing team. I feel like I end up doing my own glam more than not for events.

courtesy gap Lily Aldridge models pieces from the new Gap x Dôen capsule collection.

PEOPLE: TikTok fashion trends: slay or nay?

Ruby: I'm not on TikTok. I do care, but I'm not on TikTok, so I have no conversation.

Lily: You know what I'll just say? I do fall for makeup trends more than fashion trends. If somebody's like, "Try this, put a Q-tip around your face or whatever and draw a line and you're going to have perfect lip gloss.” Like, "Oh, I'm going to try it."

The Gap × DÔEN collection is available on Friday, May 17 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT ongap.com and at select Gap stores.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.