Lima Stadium Graffitied in Clash Between Peruvian Soccer Fans and Evangelical Christians

Fans of soccer club Alianza Lima clashed with evangelical Christians in the Peruvian capital on Monday over a property dispute.

Around 1,500 followers of the church, called Iglesia Cristiana Mundial El Aposento Alto, are alleged to have occupied a plot of land next to the club’s Mutate stadium, and graffitied over murals that depicted the team crest and former Alianza Lima players.

Both the church and the soccer club claimed they owned a plot of land next to the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium, which had been used by the club for parking and storage, Reuters reported

The videos, shared on September 10, shows soccer fans removing the graffiti painted by the church supporters, and metal barricades that covered the stadium gates in Lima’s Matute neighbourhood. Credit: José Varela via Storyful