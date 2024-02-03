Limavady: Police investigate circumstances of man's death

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Limavady, County Londonderry.

No further details have been released about the cause of his death which happened on Friday night.

However, officers have cordoned off part of a housing estate in the town and forensic markers have been placed near the cordon at Woodland Walk.

Three people were taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) after an incident in the estate.

It received a 999 call at 21:41 GMT on Friday, according to a NIAS spokesman.

Four emergency crews, two rapid response paramedics and an ambulance officer were sent to the scene.

The three patients were treated at the scene before being taken to Altnagelvin and Causeway Hospitals.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone with any information in connection with the man's death to contact them.