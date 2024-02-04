Limerick to apply for OTF grant for community centre improvements

At their Jan. 15 meeting, Victoria Tisdale, the clerk and treasurer, told Limerick Township council that the Ontario Trillium Foundation Capital Grant they were applying for was worth double what they thought for 2024; $200,000 up from $100,000. This meant that not only could they install Pickleball courts, but could also implement various improvements to the community centre with the funds from the grant. The deadline to apply for this funding stream is March 6 at 5 p.m. Nicole Ilcio, deputy clerk and deputy treasurer, comments on this grant.

The Pickleball courts that Limerick intend to install at the community were priced at approximately $100,000 last year. These Pickleball courts were requested last August by residents and Steenburg Lake Community Association members Michael Duggan, Chris Langman and Patrice Simmons, and council subsequently approved having them installed at the community centre this spring.

Pickleball is described as a combination of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, played on a smaller court than tennis with a paddle similar to a table tennis paddle and a plastic ball with holes in it. It was created by Washington state’s Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum back in 1965 as a game for the whole family to enjoy.

With the additional $100,000 that the township could receive with the OTF Capital Grant, they can now also implement other improvements to the community centre, including fixing the air conditioning, asbestos removal, putting in outdoor washrooms, installing an improved dishwasher, repairing the kitchen floor and repainting the interior of the meeting room. The grant opens for applications on Feb. 7 and closes on March 6.

The OTF has been working with the non-profit sector for over 40 years to lead change and invest in the vital work of non-profits to enhance Ontarians well-being. The OTF Capital Grant is for improving community spaces, which deliver programs and services to the people of Ontario. In this grant stream, OTF funds projects that update buildings, enhance spaces, and purchase fixed and non-fixed equipment so communities can thrive. For more information on this grant, go to www.otf.ca/our-grants/community-investment-grants/capital-grant.

Story continues

Ilcio told The Bancroft Times that she wasn’t sure the timeline in getting the decision from the OTF after March 6, but if successful, they’d commence improvements right away. “I have done various webinars which are offered through the [OTF] and they have said that they receive an enormous number of submissions, so I really can’t comment on the timeline of when we would hear back from them. Typically, with a grant, or with any grant, they expect the municipality to be ‘shovel ready.’ Given the amount of time and effort we have taken in researching the costs and the requirements needed for both the improvements of the [community] centre and the installation of the Pickleball courts, we will be ready to go if we are successful in securing the funding,” she says.

As to the construction of the Pickleball courts, according to Ilcio, the bulk of the excavating required for the site will be performed by the township Roads department, as this cuts down costs significantly. She said that with regard to the other components needed to build the Pickleball courts, they’ve gotten various quotes on different requirements needed to do the construction, so it will be a collaborative effort among many. “The property where the Limerick Community Centre is located and the centre itself are an integral part of bringing the local community together for all to enjoy,” she says. “My hopes are that we are successful in securing the funding, so it really becomes the community hub of Limerick Township.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times