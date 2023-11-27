Limerick Friends Club Christmas Craft Sale ushers in the season

The Limerick Friends Club had their annual Christmas Craft Sale at the Limerick Community Centre at 7645 Hwy 620 on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. One of the organizers, Dawn Lockhart, who’s with the LFC, said that while it was a bit slow due to a couple of other craft sales happening in the area that day, they did well overall, and the LFC will be making a donation to the Tri-Township Food Basket soon, as they do every year.

The LFC Christmas Craft Sale on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Limerick Community Centre had about seven vendors displaying their wares, including paintings, wood art, knitted goods, stuffed animals and other great items for attendees to get started on their Christmas shopping. Lunch was also available during the craft sale, with organizers Jo-Anne Carrol, Lockhart, Jeanette Howson and Joanne Carrol offering up homemade soup, dinner rolls, dessert and coffee and tea for the sale’s attendees.

The Tri Township Food Basket had their own table as they do each year. Judy Bruce and Betsey Lundrigan were there from the TTFB, taking donations to raise money for the food basket, offering up unique and beautiful items in exchange for donations. Bruce says they appreciate everything they get from the community. “Everything we get has been donated and so it didn’t cost the food bank anything. It’s strictly profit. It’s going to go toward our Christmas program. So it’s going to a good cause. We want to look after our children too up here,” she says.

Arnie and Gail Nicol were also selling crocheted items to benefit the TTFB, which has been serving Wollaston, Limerick and Tudor and Cashel Townships for over 10 years, operating out of the basement of the Coe Hill Legion. They’re under the umbrella of the North Hastings Community Cupboard in Bancroft. For more information about the TTFB and its initiatives, contact Nicol at 613-337-8616 or gailnicol@xplorenet.com.

At 90 years old, Marjorie Thompson has been participating in the sale for the past 25 years, selling knitted items and stuffed animals. She found that all the shows she’s done this year, four and counting, have been slow. “So it’s been kind of slow, but the atmosphere is good and the organizers always put on a good show. I do all my own crafts and I’m 90 years old. It keeps my brain working,” she says.

Story continues

Willow and Cass were having a good look around at the craft tables. Willow said she was going to say the show was cute but she felt it wasn’t a nice enough word. “It’s nice seeing what local crafters are doing with everything,” she says. Cass says they hadn’t done of lot of the crafting shows since they moved up here three years ago. “So this is our first time perusing, and it’s nice. It’s almost annoying,” she says, laughing.

The next LFC event will be their Christmas Dinner on Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Limerick Community Centre, featuring both turkey and ham on the menu. Updates on all LFC events can be found on their Facebook page under “Limerick Friends Club.” They’re also always on the lookout for volunteers, so if you’re interested, contact Lockhart at 613-337-5007 or message them on their Facebook page.

Lockhart told Bancroft This Week that the sale brought in about 40 to 50 people overall through the day. “The vendors did well, that was alright. It was slow but we made a little bit of profit, about $30. It was just to get people out. We don’t make much money from it, it’s just to get people excited about Christmas and the crafts. We’ll be donating to the [TTFB], we’re just waiting to hear back from them.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times