New limit rules for dog walkers come into force

A Surrey dog walker says professionals were not "asked the right questions" ahead of new limits to the number of dogs that can be walked.

Reigate and Banstead Borough Council has started enforcing new rules which limit dog walkers to a maximum of four dogs at any one time.

Nearly 500 people have signed a petition asking council to reconsider and raise the limit back to six.

The changes were introduced following a review and "ongoing concerns raised by residents", according to the council.

Karen Fry, a dog walker in the area, told BBC Radio Surrey dog walkers provide a service including to NHS workers, the fire brigade and more.

"It's a need, it's a service and they want good, reliable people," she added.

She said Reigate's dog professionals were not asked about changes to limits and that "nobody asked the right questions".

Ms Fry said dog walkers have asked to be licenced and "want to regulated" by the council.

The RSPCA said: "It is recommended that no more than four dogs are walked at any one time."

The borough council said lowering the limit was backed by 80% of almost 500 respondents to a council survey.

It said: "The change was proposed following ongoing concerns raised by residents about dog walkers being able to control groups of dogs.

"The limit of four is recommended by the RSPCA and pet business insurers."

Advisory enforcement was most likely to be used in the first instance by the council's dog warden or joint enforcement team officers, the council said.

Dog walkers would be reminded about the rules, rather than fines being issued "straight away", it added.

