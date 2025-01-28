'Limited distribution' in UK of recalled Coca-Cola soft drinks

There has been a "limited distribution to the UK" of Coca-Cola and other soft drinks that have been recalled over safety fears, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.

High levels of a chemical by-product from chlorine disinfectants were found in some of the drinks, including Appletiser, Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke and Sprite Zero.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, the company's bottling partner, said batches had been taken off shelves in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands after testing revealed "elevated levels" of chlorate.

The FSA's Tina Potter said the withdrawal related to a "small number of their soft drinks" which contained higher levels of the chemical.

"We can confirm that there has been limited distribution to the UK of the affected products," she said on Tuesday.

"We are working with relevant authorities and the business directly to assess if there is a food safety concern for UK consumers.

"If we identify any unsafe food, we'll take action to ensure it is removed and alert consumers."

Chlorate can cause iodine deficiency and is a by-product of chlorine disinfectants widely used in water treatment and food processing.

In a statement, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners said it had "flagged" the issue to the UK's food safety authorities and was in communication with them.

It added: "Independent expert analysis concluded that the likelihood of any associated risk of feeling temporarily unwell from consuming these products is very low.

"This has affected a very small number of imported cans of Appletiser, Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke and Sprite Zero with production codes from 328 GE to 338 GE, which can be found on the base of the can."