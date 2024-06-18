Limited Too, a '00s Mall Favorite, Teases a Comeback! See the Stylish Clues They've Dropped

The beloved fashion brand is returning in July 2024

Limited Too is making a comeback!

On Monday, June 3, an Instagram account for the beloved tween mall store appeared, with a cryptic “Share the Nostalgia” post. In the days since, the account has posted six more photos.

While the first post featured a model sporting a Limited Too varsity jacket, the second post included a closeup shot of a pair of jeans with the caption, "Rediscover an icon.”



Fans of the popular store that cemented itself in '90s and early 2000s culture couldn’t hold back their excitement.

“Are yall coming back to our malls?! Don’t play with my emotions," read one comment on the initial post. Meanwhile, on the second post one user shared the hope that the store would be returning with adult clothing, too. “Everyone’s going to be pissed if there’s no adult sizes,” wrote the user.

On Sunday, June 9, the brand shared a photo of a young woman rocking her own Limited Too look, with the caption, “Stay tuned for the revival you didn’t know you needed until now...coming soon #LTD2.”

Again, Instagram users pleaded with the brand to return with adult sizes, while others were more excited about the old accessories and smaller items like body spray.

Then, on Monday, June 17, the brand confirmed that it will be returning next month.

“Here to tell you this is for real. Launching in July. #LTD2,” read the most recent Instagram post.



Limited Too first launched in 1987 as a spin-off from the women’s clothing store, The Limited. It hit its stride in the early aughts, enticing young girls with neon looks, faux fur, vibrant animal prints, matching sets, trendy school accessories, bubble furniture and adorable TV, music and movie merchandise — embracing of-the-time shows like Lizzie McGuire and singers Britney Spears and Kelly Clarkson.

However, by 2006, the company had rebranded to Tween Brands, and two years later, began closing stores across the country, per Highsnobiety. The remaining stores were made into Justice: Just for Girls, per The Washington Post.

Those looking forward to the relaunch can follow along on Instagram and on the brand’s revived website, limitedtoo.com.



