What is the limoncello spritz? Introducing the drink of the summer

When was the last time you ordered a limoncello? My guess is probably never. That’s because when the majority of us enjoy the viscous vibrant yellow drink, it’s usually doled out by a friendly Italian after a slap-up meal in an off-beat taverna, served with little to no regard as to whether you want it or not.

Now, however, it seems everyone wants in on the action, because not only have Google searches for limoncello spritz jumped 165%, but if you listen carefully, you’ll hear more and more people ordering it in bars all across town. Made up of 60ml prosecco, 50ml limoncello and 30ml of soda water served over ice with a sprig of fresh thyme, Francesco Putignano, bar manager at San Carlo, says it’s the perfect summer drink because it’s ‘light, bubbly and reminiscent of the Italian Southern coast. Served as an aperitivo or digestivo, it’s sweeter than an Aperol or Campari spritz as Limoncello itself is made from vodka, lemon zest and sugar.’

The trick to nailing it at home? Naturally, ‘the key is the ingredients,’ says Putignano. Standout limoncellos include Piston (£23.71) and Mamma Mia (£29.46) made with the finest Amalfi lemons, while The Emissary is an excellent choice of prosecco (£16.95). Plus, he’d ‘recommend infusing your limoncello with fresh thyme beforehand for extra impact, or add both mint and lemon as an additional garnish.’

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to indulge in the cocktail out and about, there is Putignano’s at San Carlo, as well as great options at Harry’s bar, Ave Mario, Bar Lina, Bar Termini, and on the sunny terrace at Ombra, where you can enjoy one with parcels of gnocco fritto topped with homemade mangalitsa ham. We’ll salute you there.