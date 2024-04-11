Limor Suss - Lawn and Garden Month at Ollie's

Associated Press

The winner of the eighth-biggest lottery prize in U.S. history won't be announced for at least a couple more weeks until their ticket is verified and arrangements for the massive payment are made, Oregon lottery officials said Tuesday. A person with a ticket matching all six Powerball numbers in Saturday’s $1.3 billion jackpot came forward Monday to claim the prize from last weekend's drawing. For selling the winning ticket, managers of the Plaid Pantry location plan to share their $100,000 bonus.