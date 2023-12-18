Lincoln’s 2024 budget will see 2.9 per cent property tax increase

Lincoln has approved its 2024 budget, and residents will see a 2.9 per cent increase on the town’s portion of their property tax bill.

The budget will see 2 per cent dedicated toward Capital projects and 5.9 per cent to the Operating Budget.

Capital budget investments go toward supporting the town’s infrastructure, and the Operating budget maintains and enhances services.

In 2024, some of the main projects the town will be focusing on include: contributing to the new West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, road resurfacing and rehabilitation, water and wastewater programs, continued investment in the Truck Bypass Camera Monitoring Pilot Program, collaborating with St. Catharines on the establishment of the new Destination Marketing Organization, implementing the new Municipal Accommodation Tax, and exploring new shared services.

In a release, town chief administrative officer Michael Kirkopoulos commented that the budget is a year-long process that requires much collaboration and consideration.

“In preparing the 2024 Budget, we addressed many challenges and complexities including ongoing financial pressures which are being felt in our community and beyond,” he said. “We sought savings across the board that would have the least possible impact to the taxpayer without compromising the exceptional service we collectively bring to the community. This also included deferring some projects to future years.”

Mayor Sandra Easton called the budget “both purposeful and resourceful.”

“Council leaned on its strategic priorities as a guidepost to plan for this coming year and for all the work we do to make Lincoln an exceptional community,” she said.

This year’s budget also includes a motion to investigate multi-year budgeting and another to investigate the viability and impacts of offering a property tax rebate or discount for low-income seniors and households.

Town staff are expected to report back on these items early in 2024.

Overall, the property tax bill that residents pay breaks down into three agencies: the town of Lincoln, the region, and the school boards.

While Lincoln accounts for 37 per cent of what people pay, the region accounts for 52 per cent, and the school boards eleven per cent.

Abby Green, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News