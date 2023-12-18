Lincoln to ask the province to help municipalities affected financially by Bill 23

The town of Lincoln is hoping the province will look at how Bill 23 has affected municipalities’ ability to build housing.

At the council meeting on Dec. 13, Coun. Greg Reimer introduced a motion asking the province to support municipalities that are struggling to meet their growth targets because of the financial burden imposed by Bill 23.

His motion passed unanimously.

“I think that Lincoln is doing its piece. I believe we're being fiscally responsible. We've taken a targeted approach to getting more critical infrastructure built,” he said. “But we also know to build homes faster, municipalities need to service them.”

In the fall economic update, Reimer notes that the province did not provide an update that addressed the financial impacts Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act.

He joked that the province must have read Lincoln’s agenda, because the same day as the council meeting, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing released a statement aiming to clarify and enhance collaborative efforts to build at least 1.5 million homes across the province by 2031.

“I have heard from mayors across the province about the significant positive impact that several recent legislative changes will have on their ability to meet their housing targets and chip in on meeting our shared provincewide goal,” Minister Paul Calandra said in the release. “I am acting now to provide the certainty and stability they require so we can get more shovels in the ground quickly.”

While a significant portion of the announcement focused on the reversal of the decision to dissolve Peel region, it also alludes to more public consultation, zoning reviews, taking another look at development charges and creating programs to help new housing become attainable.

“This motion is basically a strong encouragement and a strong reminder of the provincial government's commitment to assist municipalities with the outcomes of Bill 23,” Reimer said.

Lincoln’s chief administrative officer, Michael Kirkopoulos, agreed that the lengthy announcement from the province and Reimer’s motion are aligned, but the announcement didn’t really address the financial issues faced municipalities when it comes to Bill 23.

“In (the province’s announcement) you'll see one of the comments that was made is providing more strength, more supports for local municipalities if you're within a regional context,” he said. “So, I think if I'm reading the tea leaves and reading between the lines, what that really seeks to say is that there'll be more changes and conversations around governance, shared services remain paramount, but I don't think that really does seek to address some of the financial challenges that we're facing now.”

Reimer’s motion also touches on the changes Bill 23 made to the Development Charges Act, a particularly contentious topic in Lincoln.

According to Reimer’s motion, smaller municipalities will need to work with the province to create and approve new revenue tools to fund the various municipal operations and capital investments needed to meet the targets as set out in Bill 23, and without revenue tools and provincial programs and supports, the ability to build the infrastructure required to support the creation of new homes, roads, sewer, water systems, supports and delivery of services such as fire and police, are exacerbated.

“Under the current climate of inflation and rising construction cost, municipalities will have to undertake less infrastructure, especially without significant provincial program intakes and funding streams,” his motion reads. “Municipalities already have limited cost recovery avenues within asset management plans and existing legislation, resulting in a growing provincial and Canada wide infrastructure funding gap.”

Abby Green, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News