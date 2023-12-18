Lincoln asks province to update Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act

The town of Lincoln is asking the province to review its Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act

In a motion presented to council on Dec. 13, Coun. J.D. Pachereva noted that the act has remained largely unchanged for nearly 30 years, while situations across the province have changed.

“The evolving nature of emergencies, including but not limited to pandemics, cyber threats, climate-related events, mental health crises and homelessness, requires a modernized and comprehensive legislative framework to empower municipalities to effectively respond and protect their communities,” reads the motion. “The evolving nature of emergencies and crises requires an updated and comprehensive approach to ensure the act effectively addresses modern challenges and address gaps in the current legislation.”

He said the idea for the motion was sparked by conversations the town had at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference in August, and they were encouraged by the treasury board to put it together.

Lincoln Grimsby Fire Chief Greg Hudson was present for these conversations at AMO, and said he was surprised to hear from the commissioner that there hadn’t been a push from lower-area municipalities to instigate this update.

“So we're hoping through this motion tonight that we can push the issue forward, perhaps get some support from other municipalities to address this very important issue,” he said.

When asked what he would qualify as a social emergency under the act, Hudson said the act would cover anything that is beyond the capability of the municipality to deal with that affects the well-being of the community.

“We're looking at things like opioid addictions. We're looking at issues like homelessness that were not even contemplated when the act was written. But they do have a profound effect on, I'm going to say most, if not all, communities in Ontario now,” he said. “Lincoln is not immune to it.”

While some of these issues are addressed by public health and regional entities, Hudson said there is a local component, and a big part of that is awareness and focus on mitigating the issue and responding to the issue.

Story continues

“It's really gone beyond the ability of the region and other local entities to deal with,” he said. “By declaring an emergency for some of these issues, it does raise the awareness … and if there are opportunities to tap into other resources through the province, whatever else, I think the actual act of declaring an emergency and actually having a mechanism to tap into those resources is what we're really striving for here.”

Under the current act, Hudson said if they were to declare a state of emergency on an issue like homelessness, the act “doesn’t contemplate it,” and it essentially reaches a dead end.

“Really, the purpose of this rewrite of the act would be to address what we do with it,” he said, explaining that the rewrite would lay out steps and procedures.

“What (the act) doesn't do is give us tools by which we can use to combat some of (these issues),” Chief Administrative Officer Michael Kirkopoulos continued. “I think what this motion does, or at least the request to have more of a consultative process, is allow us to start collectively as a province, looking at the various types of emergencies which the act already allows for in some ways, but how do we actually start combating them?”

Ultimately, Pachereva said it’s about updating a 33-year-old Act.

“A lot of it doesn't apply anymore,” he said. “(We need to) bring it up to speed with modern things like the chief said: homelessness, opioid mental health, addictions, any other crises that will come up that maybe we haven't even thought of yet.”

Abby Green, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News