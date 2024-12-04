Lincoln Center Theater’s Adam Siegel Named New Executive Director Of Second Stage Theater

Adam Siegel, currently Managing Director of Lincoln Center Theater, has been named the new Executive Director of New York’s Second Stage Theater, taking over from Interim Executive Director Lisa Lawer Post on April 1, 2025.

The announcement, made today by Second Stage’s Board of Trustees, puts Siegel in place to partner with Evan Cabnet, the recently announced Artistic Director of the nonprofit theater company who officially launches his first season of programming in Fall 2025.

Siegel joins the organization full-time April 1, 2025, following a month-long transition period.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining Second Stage Theater,” said Siegel, “an organization whose mission, artistic integrity, and commitment to excellence and continued growth have made it one of the premiere theaters in the country. Plus, this opportunity to join forces with my good friend and colleague, Artistic Director Evan Cabnet – with whom I have worked for over 20 years, including the last eight years at Lincoln Center Theater – was an opportunity I simply could not pass up.”

“In a way,” Siegel continued, “this is a full circle moment for me. My first job on Broadway, in 1992, was as the Assistant Company Manager on The Phantom of the Opera at the Majestic Theater. Returning to 44th Street, 32 years later, as Executive Director of Second Stage at the historic Hayes Theater, fills my heart with joy and excitement.”

Siegel spent 25 years at Lincoln Center Theater on New York’s Upper West Side under the tutelage of André Bishop and Bernard Gersten, an experience he called “life-altering.”

“I leave with an immense amount of gratitude for the relationships that were formed and pride in the important work we achieved together,” Siegel said.

Cabnet said, “Adam Siegel is one of the great leaders of the American theater. His creativity, vision, intelligence, generosity, and wisdom has had a profound impact on me and on everyone lucky enough to work with him at Lincoln Center Theater. Adam’s positive impact on the field, both in New York and beyond, is immeasurable. I am proud to call him a friend, and am so excited to continue our professional and artistic collaboration at Second Stage.”

Kevin Brockman and Terry Lindsey, Second Stage’s Board of Trustees Co-Chairs, said in a joint statement, “Our search committee spent months identifying and interviewing dozens of amazing candidates for the Executive Director position, but it quickly became evident that Adam Siegel was head and shoulders above the rest. His vast experience in managing a complex theater organization with Broadway and Off Broadway houses, along with his keen intellect, operational savvy and engaging personality makes him the perfect person to partner with Artistic Director Evan Cabnet to propel Second Stage’s growth and success in the future.”

Siegel was managing director of Lincoln Center Theater since 2012 and, from 2002 to 2012, its general manager. He is a three-time Tony Award-winner, produced and oversaw over 100 plays and musicals in the three-theater venue on the Lincoln Center campus as well as on Broadway, on tour, and internationally. A select list of key productions include The King and I, Oslo, A View From The Bridge, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, War Horse, Awake and Sing!, Henry IV, Contact, The Light in the Piazza, Falsettos, Other Desert Cities, Pipeline, and the Pulitzer prize-winning Disgraced.

Lisa Lawer Post served as interim executive director since February 27, when she succeeded Executive Director Khady Kamara.

