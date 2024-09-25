Lincoln Electric System sending crews to help with anticipated power restoration efforts after Hurricane Helene
LES said two crews of 12 employees are traveling to Albany, Georgia, as the hurricane is expected to make landfall on Thursday.
The hurricane center's forecast for Helene's rapid transition from unnamed storm to Cat 3 hurricane may be the fastest ever.
Evacuations are underway and time is running for Floridians to prepare for Helene, which threatens to hit as the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States in over a year.
Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea and could strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said. Heavy rains and big waves already lashed the Cayman Islands, and some Florida residents began to evacuate or fill sandbags ahead of anticipated flooding.
Storm surge, excessive rainfall, flooding, damaging winds and tornadoes will be serious concerns for the Florida Panhandle as Helene will strengthen into a hurricane, obtaining major status ahead of Thursday's landfall
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane watches were issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico on Monday as a cluster of storms south of the Cayman Islands was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said.
Another round of showers will be tracking through much of southern Ontario on Wednesday, with some areas in line for stronger thunderstorms. There's a couple of spots to watch out for
MARQUELIA, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane John fell apart as quickly as it formed but left destruction along Mexico's southern Pacific coast Tuesday, including deadly mudslides and flooding that may linger for days.
Tropical Storm Helene is expected to intensify to a category 3 by Thursday. In Southeast Louisiana, we're expecting a cooldown by Thursday.
Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The last Category 3 storm to hit Florida was Hurricane Idalia in 2023.
Some impressive heat is pushing across the Prairies this week, but there’s also a building threat for strong, locally damaging winds on Wednesday