Lincoln Links vs Millard South Patriots
Operation Football: Nebraska high school schedule, scores week 7
Operation Football: Nebraska high school schedule, scores week 7
The NFL prohibits players from wearing “personal messages” that haven’t been pre-approved.
Team Brad Gushue delivered a stunner on Thursday with word that second E.J. Harnden would be leaving the St. John's, N.L.-based rink effective immediately.
Fantasy football analyst Pranav Rajaram dissects the latest shifts in the running back landscape ahead of Week 6, including the recent takeover of Tank Bigsby in Jacksonville.
Aaron Rodgers pushed back against the notion he was involved with the Jets' decision to fire Robert Saleh. But how can fans take him at his word?
The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and his wife, Brittany, also own a place in their native Texas
The Canadian athlete, who was the first to win multiple medals in the Summer and Winter Olympics, spoke about mental health in a keynote speech.
Former NFL star Tom Brady is reportedly close to sealing a deal to become a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders with sources suggesting his proposal for a 10 per cent stake in the team is "on its way to approval".
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri highlights six players with favorable matchups to target in your lineups for Week 6.
Norbert Leo Butz’s sinister version of New England Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick first appeared in American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez as a king surrounded by a loyal court. He’s introduced in the FX series on NFL draft day in 2010, where Belichick’s obsession, knowledge, passion, builds to a mid-round draft pick. Stakes are lower—and risks more acceptable—than the expensive players in the early rounds.Belichick’s assistants resist when Belichick mentions drafting Hernandez in the fourt
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jeff Ulbrich shook up the New York Jets' struggling offense in his first major move as interim head coach.
"You can look into Tropicana Field now. Unbelievable."
I was a "cart girl" selling food and beverages to golfers while they played. The job had perks, but some common customer mistakes made it worse.
CALGARY — Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri's book "Dreamer: My Life On The Edge" delves into coach Mike Babcock's handling of players.
Christian McCaffrey’s 2024 season debut is still on hold. When will the 49ers star running back return to action? Here's the latest.
With the hire by the Seattle Kraken, the NHL becomes the last of the four major North American professional leagues to feature a full-time female coach.
Week 6 of Greg Cote’s NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Lions-Cowboys, Battle of the Beltway, Bills-Jets, Upset of the Week and all 14 games
Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.
The 28-year-old was selected by Ottawa in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft and plucked away by Seattle in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.
Jake Paul has offered to pay $5 million to Mike Tyson if the veteran boxer makes it through the fourth round of their bout next month - insisting Tyson will have to get a tattoo of his name if he's knocked out before the midway point.
Aaron Rodgers is back on the Pat McAfee Show making news. This time it's not about his darkness retreats or medical advice. It's because his head coach Robert Saleh, surprisingly, was fired just five weeks into the 2024 NFL season. It