Lincoln man jailed for sexual offences against children

A Lincoln man found guilty of nine sexual offences against children has been jailed for 10 years.

Jason Hallam, 39, formerly of Scopwick Place, was charged with eight counts of indecent assault and one count of indecency with a child under 13.

The crimes were carried out over several years, beginning in the early 2000s, and relate to two victims.

He was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday.

Hallam had pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault against one victim, but denied charges relating to the other victim.

Following a seven-day trial in April, jurors reached unanimous guilty verdicts for the remaining offences.

Hallam was told he must serve a minimum of five-and-a-half years in prison.

He was also given a restraining order covering the victims.

He was placed on the sex offenders register for life and handed a sexual harm prevention order.

Follow BBC Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastyorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk