Lincoln police arrest 17-year-old accused of groping several women on bike trail

A man from central P.E.I. says he is at his wits' end after a delivery vehicle leaked oil on his driveway in Darlington over a year ago. He wants someone to pay to repair the discoloured gravel, but despite his efforts, that hasn't happened."I'm just tired," said Thomas Keefe. "I'm tired of this back and forth — and then just very kind of upset that my property was damaged and I'm not getting it fixed."It all started in September 2023, after Keefe had a package delivered to his home. When the de