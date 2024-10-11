Lincoln releases statement on dropping off unhoused woman in Manchester
According to sources, the older woman has a serious medical condition and was staying at a hotel in Littleton paid for by Lincoln's welfare office.
According to sources, the older woman has a serious medical condition and was staying at a hotel in Littleton paid for by Lincoln's welfare office.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris was asked to name three virtues that her opponent in next month's election, Donald Trump, possesses — but was unable to come up with even one.
The former president joked about his successor as he spoke about the cost of child care.
"There's a lot of unfairness in this world," the Republican nominee said of a matter regarding Obama.
Neil Cavuto declared that the false FEMA claims pushed by the GOP nominee "cannot be tolerated."
Donald Trump on Thursday addressed business leaders in Detroit, where he insulted their city and big companies.“You want to know the truth?” Trump told members of the Detroit Economic Club as he painted a picture of what his opponent would do to America. “It’ll be like Detroit. Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president. You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”Audience members clapped when Trump said he wouldn’t allow Kamala Harris to make the rest of the country
Many people say that Trump is a horrible person and a serial liar, but that he was a good president. Here are the facts. | Opinion
“I never expected Trump to become president," admitted the Watergate journalist.
General Mark Milley expressed his concerns about Trump to author Bob Woodward in March 2023
CNN’s Kate Bolduan wasn’t having it with Karoline Leavitt’s interruption as she checked her on Trump’s FEMA lies.
The Kamala Harris campaign has distanced itself from the controversy surrounding her “60 Minutes” interview after Donald Trump demanded the network apologize for airing two different versions of the Vice President’s response to a question. In a teaser clip released online, which also aired on “Face the Nation” on Oct. 6, Harris provided a lengthy …
Charles C.W. Cooke shredded one particular page of the former president's 2024 election playbook.
“I’d like to report a murder,” one X user writes as clips of the political routine begin going viral The post Obama Roasts Trump for Everything From Selling Bibles to Needing a Diaper at Pittsburgh Rally | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
But Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not explain why he felt so optimistic.
It's not the only blistering critique of the former first lady's book.
Donald Trump's campaign has requested the use of military aircraft and vehicles to protect the former president as he campaigns during the final weeks of the presidential campaign, the New York Times and Washington Post reported on Friday. The request follows two recent assassination attempts against the Republican presidential candidate. It also comes after Trump's campaign last month said he had been briefed by U.S. intelligence officials on alleged threats from Iran to assassinate him.
The late night host said that Trump is now a “founding farter” of the United States.
Former president also makes false claim that ‘radical left governor has announced a plan to resettle 75,000 migrants’
The Republican vice presidential nominee had belittled an administration effort to convert an auto plant to electric vehicle production.
Trump’s running mate also debuted a strange impression of Kamala Harris and criticized her supposedly ‘awkward cackle’ at the campaign event. Eric Garcia reports from Greensboro
The moderator for Kamala Harris’s Univision town hall personally debunked yet another teleprompter conspiracy theory cooked up by right-wing influencers.Conservative commentators claimed to have uncovered a “gotcha” moment when a Univision camera panning the room during Thursday’s event showed Harris speaking in front of a teleprompter with writing that then went black.“Watch them panic when they realized they were showing the prompter live on-air,” right-wing pundit Benny Johnson wrote on X—eve