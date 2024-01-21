Lincoln University VP’s suicide is a warning: Workplace bullying can turn deadly | Opinion

In the aftermath of the tragic passing of Antoinette “Bonnie” Candia-Bailey, a senior administrator at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, a distressing revelation has emerged: Workplace bullying is alleged to have played a role in her ending her life. This chilling disclosure lays bare the profound impact that workplace bullying can have on individuals, necessitating our immediate attention to address this pervasive issue affecting many people in professional settings.

A 2021 study by the Workplace Bullying Institute revealed a staggering statistic: Workplace bullying affects 79.3 million U.S. workers. Additionally, a 2023 study led by Linda L Magnusson Hanson found a 1.3-times higher risk of suicide death or attempt among those exposed to workplace bullying.

Supervisors and human resources departments frequently turn a blind eye to workplace bullying, expecting professionals to address these issues independently, typically without success. Individuals, including Dr. Candia-Bailey, diligently follow traditional approaches such as reporting improper conduct, which unfortunately can escalate bullying, compounding the challenges faced by targets.

A significant challenge arises when bullies wield positions of authority, constraining the resolution options for targets. This dynamic often results in colleagues aligning with the bully, viewing it as advantageous for their careers. Certain co-workers sometimes actively participate in the bullying, while others choose silence, influenced by the false narratives about the target perpetuated by the bully. This collective conformity to the bully’s perspective nurtures a culture of groupthink among colleagues, further diminishing the credibility of the target and exacerbating their suffering.

Supervisors frequently dismiss allegations of bullying, unfairly placing blame on targets and rewarding the bully. This skewed perspective is often rooted in the relationships bullies cultivate with supervisors, influencing them to trust the bully’s narrative over that of the victims. As a result, targets experience ongoing trauma from the bullying and endure further distress when organizations neglect to step in. This lack of intervention leads the people suffering mistreatment to internalize the abuse, fostering a sense of hopelessness, negatively affecting their mental health and heightening the risk of suicidal thoughts.

The workplace bully culture extends beyond personal struggles. It corrodes the very fabric of our workplaces and communities. Without effective intervention, the harmful cycle of bullying can persist for years. Proactive measures are crucial to preventing such harm, ensuring that no one feels driven to the extreme of contemplating suicide as the only escape from workplace abuse. It is a stark reality, but one that can be addressed and stopped through straightforward preventive actions.

We must acknowledge that bullying is a real issue affecting our workplaces in the United States. We must champion work cultures that promote wellness and teach empathy, accountability and support — ensuring that targets are heard, and bullies are held responsible.

In memory of Dr. Candia-Bailey and countless others who have suffered in silence, let us use this tragedy as a catalyst for change. I urge everyone to take a stand against bullying at work by actively believing, hearing and supporting targets. Demand that workplaces implement and strengthen anti-bullying policies that prioritize the voices of those affected and hold bullies accountable.

Additionally, I call on mental health professionals to better understand workplace bullying, learning about effective interventions that mitigate the abuse without exacerbating it. It is time for doctors to start asking questions about the quality of their patients’ work culture, recognizing the profound impact our workplaces have on our overall health.

Together, we can create workplaces where bullying has no place, and individuals can thrive without fear. Let this serve as a call to action for each one of us to contribute to a safer and more compassionate work environment.

Jan C. Kircher is the owner and a workplace advocate at the American Workplace Advocacy Center, LLC in Kansas City.