Lincolnshire Covid jab deadline two weeks away

People in Lincolnshire eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination are being reminded the vaccination programme ends on 31 January.

Dedicated vaccine sessions are being held in Lincoln, Spalding and Skegness and some community pharmacies are also offering the jab.

Adults aged 65 and over are eligible, as well as a number of other groups.

The programme is also being carried out alongside the flu jab rollout which will continue until the end of March.

Karen Hewinson, head of clinical services at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, said: "For anyone who's eligible and yet to have a Covid-19 vaccination as part of the current campaign, this really is your last chance."

"It is no longer possible to book appointments online or via telephone, but we hope the option to just walk in will encourage anyone yet to be vaccinated to come and see us in the next couple of weeks," she added.

Who can get the Autumn booster?

Adults aged 65 and over

People aged six months to 64 with health conditions that put them at clinical risk

Frontline health and social care workers

Care home staff

People living with anyone with a weakened immune system

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastyorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk