Lincolnshire nurse struck off for working while on sick pay

A nurse has been struck off for working in a care home while receiving sick pay from a NHS hospital trust.

Maricris Hilario Vallido also worked shifts in a hospital followed by shifts in a care home, without adequate breaks in-between, a disciplinary panel found.

A Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) hearing found that her actions amounted to misconduct and Mrs Vallido's fitness to practise was impaired.

Mrs Vallido, who was not at the hearing, disputed some of the evidence.

The hearing was told that Mrs Vallido was a senior nurse at Lincoln County Hospital and also worked on the stroke unit at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

While off ill in 2019 she worked shifts at a care home. The NMC panel said evidence included time sheets from the home signed by Mrs Vallido.

The nurse denied she had worked while on sick pay claiming she had cancelled the shifts, but the admin team at the home did not record this.

She was also accused of working shifts as a nurse for the care home while on phased return to work at the hospital trust.

Mrs Vallido also worked on the stroke unit at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston [BBC]

The hearing was told that Mrs Vallido was "alleged to have worked early or late day shifts at the ward at the trust and would then undertake further shifts without adequate breaks in-between".

In its report, the NMC said Mrs Vallido "did not dispute that she failed to take adequate breaks and was responsible for working excessively".

"The panel was of the view that working an early shift on a busy ward and then going on to work a night shift just six and a quarter hours later was an inadequate break and would have had the potential to put patients at the home at risk as a consequence of being unable to sufficiently rest following a shift at the ward," the report added.

Mrs Vallido has 28 days to appeal against the decision.

