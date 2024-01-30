Lincolnshire Police use unmarked HGV to spot driving offences

The unmarked HGV cab was loaned to Lincolnshire Police from National Highways.

Almost 100 driving offences were spotted on the A1 by Lincolnshire Police as part of an operation using an unmarked lorry.

Suspected drug driving and a one-month-old baby not wearing a restraint were just some of the offences spotted over four days in January.

The action was part of Operation Tramline, a national project using unmarked HGVs and police cars.

Officials said they hope the operation acts as a warning to other motorists.

National Highways assistant regional safety coordinator Marie Biddulph, said: "We always hope that our HGVs will go out and no instances of unsafe driving will be seen so it is disappointing to see 99 offences spotted on the A1."

Ten drivers were found holding mobile phones to their ears while 16 others were caught holding them or resting them on their laps.

Police say they also caught drivers without licences, insurance and MOTs as well as other offences such as driving without due care.

Lincolnshire Police said offenders were given fixed penalty notices, points on their licences and court summons.

Inspector Jason Baxter said: "The use of the lorry from National Highways enables our roads policing officers to detect some offences that would otherwise be a challenge to identify".

The force said it is planning further operations throughout the year.

