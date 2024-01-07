Lincolnshire: Two die after car enters canal at Tetney Lock

Police, fire and ambulance crews had attended the scene after the car came off Tetney Lock Road

A man and a 16-year-old boy have died after their car left the road and became submerged in water in a Lincolnshire canal.

A blue Mercedes 300 entered the water at Tetney Lock near Grimsby, at about 13:30 GMT on Saturday, Lincolnshire Police said.

The teenager and the 40-year-old man were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The car had been driving along Tetney Lock Road which runs alongside the Louth Canal.

The force said the man and boy's family have been informed and were being supported.

Officers appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

"Please check footage from the Laceby crossroads at Laceby, Grimsby, and the surrounding roads leading to the Tetney Lock Road area between 12:30 and 13.33 yesterday," a force spokeswoman said.

She added that at this stage police did not believe any other vehicles were involved but officers were "keeping an open mind".

Diversions were put in place at Tetney Lock Road junction with Hoop End and the Tetney Lock Road junction with New Delights while investigations were carried out.

The road was reopened just before 03:00 GMT.

