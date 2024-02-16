Lincolnshire village consulted over pylon plan

National Grid said the pylons are needed to transport power from offshore wind farms

Residents are invited to find out more about plans to install electricity hubs and pylons through the Lincolnshire countryside later.

National Grid said a new network is needed to transport electricity 87 miles (140km) between Grimsby and Walpole in Norfolk.

The latest in a series of consultation events, where people can view the plans and speak with the project team, takes place at New Leake Village Hall, near Boston, from 14:00 - 19:00 GMT.

The consultation period ends on 13 March.

The public is invited to give feedback on the plans, including the intended route of the pylons.

Ben Muncey, project director, said the scheme is "essential" to the UK’s "journey to net zero by 2050" and is part of a wider programme to upgrade the entire network.

He added: "We look forward to hearing views and we welcome feedback on our proposals.”

National Grid said it was holding 11 consultation events and eight online webinars.

